Predictions are very irritating
The News-Gazette Sports Department outdid itself, predicting scores in advance for the final weekend of men’s Big Ten basketball games.
I honestly do appreciate and respect the reporting done by the each and every writer on the sports staff, leading up to and on the actual outcomes of sporting contests.
What I don’t need is their continuing need to tell us ahead of time how those games will turn out. What’s next — predicting scores of baseball games, individual/team performances in gymnastics or swim-meet times?
You would think with a prediction record of 16-14 after the men’s basketball team’s Michigan game that the beat writer would admit his own lack of foresight. I mean, if the team itself had that record this season, the same sports staff would likely be predicting the coach’s (unwarranted) ouster.
Looking to the future, if you can’t help yourselves, maybe turn predictions over to Joe Vozzelli. With a record of 25-4 predicting results on a fine women’s basketball team, he has outperformed everyone else.
BOB WELLS
Bement