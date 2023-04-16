Be prepared for end of life
April 16 is National Healthcare Decisions Day, a day focused on educating the community about advanced care planning and encouraging people to talk to their friends about their end-of-life wishes.
It is often not easy to start this discussion with family — often, it is not even easy to overcome our own reluctance to speak about our death, as if by not speaking about it, we could avoid it.
Every living thing on earth has a life cycle; a beginning, a middle, and an end. We speak easily about the beginning and the middle parts, not so much the end part. However, it can be relieving to both yourself and your family to be able to address this.
Compassion & Choices is a national organization offering an End of Life Toolkit to help get this process and family discussion started. The documents in the toolkit speak to the care and medical treatments you would want, or not want, when faced with a terminal illness, or in the case of a medical crisis when you might not be able to communicate your wishes.
There are also documents to address the care you would like to receive in the event of dementia, which is particularly difficult for both patient and family.
Take some time to check out Compassion & Choices at candc.org. The End of Life Toolkit can be downloaded or ordered in paper format at candc.link/eolg.
ANN WYMORE
Urbana