Preserve tax hike definitely worth it
What can you get these days for $5 or less besides a fast-food value meal or a barista-made coffee? On Nov. 3, the Champaign County Forest Preserve District will ask for a tax increase that amounts to only 1.6 cents per $100 valuation — on average, $5.33 annually for the owner of a $100,000 home.
The forest preserve district has not received a voter-approved property-tax increase since 1948, when it was founded.
This increase in funding would allow the forest preserve district to continue and expand educational programming for children and families across Champaign County as well as move forward with deferred maintenance of the assets that are available for us all to enjoy.
If you have ever walked a trail, paddled on a lake or taken advantage of educational programs offered through the forest preserve district, you know that this increase offers value for your money.
You can read more about the referendum and the various projects it supports at yestoforests.org. Please vote yes on this referendum on Nov. 3.
KATHLEEN JONES
Urbana