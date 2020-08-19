Preserves have something for all
Pop quiz: What do the following have in common:
1. The largest lake in Champaign County (possibly not the one you think of first)
2. The only certified Dark Sky Park in Illinois
3. The only covered bridge in the county
4. The 200-year-old Lincoln Ash Tree
5. The Museum of the Grand Prairie
6. The Kickapoo Rail Trail
Actually, these six things share several traits. All are public attractions. All are free and pretty much available year round. All are managed by the Champaign County Forest Preserve District.
In the midst of our corn/soybean desert (I’m not complaining, just saying), I visit our forest preserves to wander in the woods and restored prairies. Some go to fish. Birdwatchers indulge at Middle Fork. Dog walkers abound. Kids have a blast at the Natural Playscape at Homer Lake.
There is literally something for everyone, right in our own backyard.
(By the way, the largest lake in Champaign County is Sunset Lake at River Bend Forest Preserve. Homer Lake is about two-thirds the size.)
ED WILHITE
Champaign