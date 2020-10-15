Preserves need taxpayer help
Champaign County is very fortunate to have the variety of parks, open spaces, facilities and programs offered by the Champaign County Forest Preserve District.
Among these are Middle Fork, Homer Lake, River Bend, Lake of the Woods, Sangamon River preserves, and the Kickapoo Rail Trail, the district also offers campgrounds, a golf course, a nature interpretive center and a museum.
At the same time, we are fortunate the district has a team of hard working and dedicated staff and volunteers who provide these facilities and services. They need our help and our thanks.
The district is greatly underfunded. Please vote yes on the Champaign County Forest Preserve District tax referendum on Nov. 3.
The actual property-tax increase is very small. The successful passage of this referendum will allow the district to continue to provide existing services and start action on a list of deferred maintenance projects and a backlog of capital projects.
Let’s come together to support our forest preserves. Please vote yes.
ROBIN HALL
Mahomet