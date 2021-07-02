Pride Month
time to reflect
Pride Month is a time to celebrate the LQBTQ+ community and progress we’ve made toward equality. In Illinois, the recent passing of HB 3709, a bill that would extend fertility coverage to members of the LGBTQ+ community, is a step in that direction.
While evidence of progress is visible in Springfield, there remains too few resources for LGBTQ+ communities in smaller, more rural areas. Consider Champaign, where in 2017, Chester Street Bar closed — and the area lost its safest, most welcoming space for LGBTQ+ locals.
Thankfully, we live in an era where social media makes it possible to build virtual communities in the absence of physical spaces. That’s why I started Chambana Pride Community, a Facebook Group serving LGBTQ+ people in central Illinois. We are an online space where LGBTQ+ friends can meet like-minded people and find sources of strength and support on their journeys to understand their identity.
While our group is private to protect our members, we still need allies in central Illinois. As Pride Month closes, we encourage our cis-gendered neighbors and allies to consider ways they can support the LGBTQ+ community. Find and shop at LGBTQ+ businesses. Share your support for your LGBTQ+ friends on social media. And reach out to Governor Pritzker and tell him why his signature on HB 3709 is so important.
Progress for one will only come when there is action by many. Your allyship makes a difference, especially to those of us who don’t see that kind of support in our daily lives.
CORY SIMPSON
Champaign