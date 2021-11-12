Priorities are way off base
On Oct. 16, my daughter and her boyfriend went to the local movie theater to watch “Halloween Kills.”
They where denied due to their age. She is 16 and he is 17. They were told they needed to be 21 or have a parent or guardian with them.
On Oct. 28, I read that our great Legislature in Illinois is going to allow underage girls to have an abortion without parental notification and consent.
I’m so happy we have our priorities right. I’m sure watching that movie would be more traumatic than having an abortion.
LUKE SAATHOFF
Bondville