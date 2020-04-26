The recent News-Gazette editorial regarding medical furloughs issued by Gov. J.B. Pritzker in response to the COVID-19 pandemic raises issues about politics in Illinois (and elsewhere) as well as matters about our criminal legal system.
Those issues are outside my area of expertise as a physician, and I leave it to others to agree or take issue with those questions.
But the last phrase of the piece is troubling from a public health perspective.
The News-Gazette suggests that the threat to those in the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections is being exaggerated. This claim simply does not withstand scrutiny.
Prisons by their very design and function do not allow for social distancing and compel those detained to use communal facilities — like toilets and showers — that are not sanitized after each use. Likewise, people are forced to be in close quarters with another person or persons (in a cell) who may be carrying the virus. None of this is in line with the recommendations of the Center for Disease Control.
While facilities may be employing mitigating strategies, these efforts alone are inadequate at controlling an outbreak due to the design of the facilities and the number of inmates residing in them.
We can disagree about who should be released from prisons in this pandemic. But there can be little doubt that there is a substantial threat to those housed in Illinois prisons. That is basic public health.
Dr. JON PAUL YOUAKIM
Champaign