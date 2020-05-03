Finally — someone with authority is standing against this Gov. Pritzker’s nonsense!
For a governor who claims to want to “follow the science,” he certainly looks the other way and ignores the science and facts when it conveniently suits his liberal, globalistic narrative.
It does not take a genius to see the epicenter in this state is Chicago. Why then the squeeze on the rest of the state where facts and numbers show a very slight issue with this virus?
I applaud Douglas Sherriff Blackwell and Sen. Rose for their common-sense approach and standing for what is right.
More people are dying from the common flu than from this virus.
Abortions in Illinois grossly trump this virus’ death total!
It’s commonly known what lifestyles and behaviors spread AIDS and what restrictions were put in place to stop them.
This type of hypocritical approach only makes a person with no agenda ask ... “What the heck?”
A person must ask why so much attention is given to a virus that does not seem to have the knock down power as other problems in our social health?
I live in Douglas County. I don’t know anyone who has this virus. Only two people I know have said they know of someone who has.
That does not warrant this type of frenzy. Many people I talk to share this view.
All I expect from our leaders is to execute the will of the people. Downstate deserves better.
JAMES MAXEY
Tuscola