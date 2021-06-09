Pritzker deserves praise on race
Recent letters and columns equating the teaching of critical race theory in public schools with anti-American propaganda provide strong arguments for why adding such balance to the curriculum is long overdue.
We have long been indoctrinated by school curricula and corporate media into believing that the U.S. can do no wrong. Now some suggest that critical examination of our legal system, which continues to enshrine racist and White-supremacist principles, threatens the cohesiveness and safety of our society.
Quite the opposite is true. The historical record is clear. Our country was built in large part on the racist projects of chattel slavery of Africans and genocide of Indigenous peoples. Like it or not, this legacy continues to plague our society in the form of racist laws promoting criminalization of poverty, mass incarceration, police impunity, vigilantism and militarism. We should be grateful that our state legislature and Pritzker are attempting to address these issues.
Ignoring the problem through private or homeschooling of White children will merely exacerbate the racial divisions that critics claim to oppose. Until we take concrete steps to reconcile our actual history with the prevailing myths and ideologies of manifest destiny and White supremacy, claims that our nation is a beacon of freedom and democracy will ring hollow to the many who continue to suffer under our supposed benevolence.
CHRIS DIETRICH
Urbana