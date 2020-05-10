I disagree with The News Gazette’s criticism (4-30-20) of Governor Pritzker for not taking dissenters’ views seriously. With a highly-contagious virus that doesn’t honor geographic boundaries, how does The News-Gazette propose the governor respect dissenters’ positions while protecting public safety?
Pritzker has been clear about what informs his response to the pandemic — medical science and trend data with plans to restore normal activity in places that have strong testing and are seeing a decrease in COVID-19 cases. Unfortunately, too little testing is occurring in much of our state (and nation) to identify most infected people.
Look at the countries that have best managed this pandemic (flattening the curve, minimizing deaths, opening up their economy). Those countries’ leaders took decisive action, communicated the pandemic’s seriousness from the beginning, and conducted widespread testing and contact tracing to break the chain of transmission. Sadly, our national leadership took none of those steps.
It is also instructive to look at the outcomes of cities to the 1918 flu pandemic. The MIT study “Pandemics Depress the Economy, Public Health Interventions Do Not: Evidence from the 1918 Flu,” found that the U.S. cities that responded more aggressively to the flu (closed schools, banned public gatherings, restricted business activity, enforced social distancing) for a longer duration did better economically after the pandemic ended than those cities who instituted fewer days of restrictions.
The study’s press summary concludes, “Taking care of public health first is precisely what generates a stronger economic rebound later.”
PEGGY PATTEN
Urbana