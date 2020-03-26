Letter to the Editor | Pritzker far worse than coronavirus Mar 26, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The people of Illinois will not be killed by the Coronavirus, because the “Pritzker Virus” will kill us first.RAY MILLIGANChampaign Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save NG Features Tom's Mailbag Pick the brain of veteran News-Gazette columnist Tom Kacich. Cold Cases Shedding light on unsolved crimes. Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week Latest News Family Life | Minimizing sedentary behaviors is essential for your health The Screening Room | Leading woman's fierce performance saves 'Lost Girls' Illini’s elder statesman Harris on his final season: Regrets? ‘I don’t have any’ AP sources: US to indict Venezuela's Maduro, aides The G20 video call: In virus era, even summits are virtual China reports 67 new cases, none in original coronavirus epicenter [BC-MCT-NEWS-BJT] Cities, legislatures learn to govern by conference call Most Popular Articles ArticlesLas Vegas, devastated by the 2008 economic crash, struggles with coronavirus shutdownUPDATED: What can stay open, what must close | Pet adoptions, golf a go — but with restrictionsFriday's coronavirus updates | 585 cases in 25 countiesGriffin announces intent to transferResolution: Call it a semester early. UI: No plans toGood Morning, Illini Nation: Dosunmu gets national pubSaturday's coronavirus updates | Champaign County reports 2 more cases, both UI employeesGovernor issues statewide stay-at-home orderWednesday's coronavirus updates | 4 new cases in Champaign CountyTuesday's coronavirus updates | MTD asking passengers to enter and exit via rear doors Twitter News