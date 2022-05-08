I see where the Pritzker administration is mandating that a sign be placed on all gas pumps telling how our state is holding taxes down by not raising the gas tax until after the November elections.
I think it would be a great opportunity for gasoline sellers to place an additional sign explaining how much additional sales tax is added for every dollar increase in the price of the fuel that people buy.
Increasing fuel prices easily allows the state government to collect 15 to 20 cents a gallon additional revenue into the state general fund. Not used for road repair. Ain’t they generous.
ROBERT GEDDES
Hoopeston
EDITOR’S NOTE: Illinois is one of a handful of states that imposes both a gasoline tax and a sales tax on the sale of each gallon of gasoline.