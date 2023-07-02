Pritzker gives boot to public
I cannot believe what I read in the June 10 News-Gazette.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker has allocated $550 million to spend on medical costs for illegal immigrants in our state.
I am a 90-year-old veteran. I moved to Illinois with my family in 1972, bought a home and have lived here ever since. I have paid all property taxes and state taxes since then.
I pay $464.45 each month toward insurance to cover my medical expenses.
Now our billionaire governor has allocated $550 million to pay for free medical care for immigrants who have illegally entered this country and our state.
If this isn’t a kick in the behind for Illinois taxpayers, I don’t know what is.
EARL L. McCLINTOCK
Champaign