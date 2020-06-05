Pritzker killing our restaurants
Illinois restaurant owners should legally challenge the ban against dine-in service before it’s too late.
Thousands of independent Illinois restaurants will not survive much longer unless Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s ban against dine-in service ends soon.
Now, as Mr. Pritzker’s ban drags on, thousands of owners and their employees face financial ruin.
See, many owners can’t pay their rent and overhead. And these owners say the governor’s five-phase plan to “restore” the state will wipe them out.
That’s because the governor’s plan won’t allow dine-in service until Phase 4. This may not happen until the end of June. Some say it won’t happen until July or August. This will be too late for many small restaurants.
Recently, the governor has eased restrictions against outside dining. But it won’t help restaurants without a patio or access to a street.
Keep in mind, at least 34 governors across America have allowed restaurants to resume dine-in service typically with reduced capacity, and with staff wearing masks, and getting health screened.
So, what can an owner do now? You can resume reasonable dine-in service by successfully challenging the governor’s ban in court.
In fact, Wisconsin
is a great example. There, the state Supreme Court struck down Wisconsin’s unlawful stay-at-home order.
Let’s face it; no one typically wants to go to court. And there are no guarantees. But the price of doing nothing, for many, will cost them their restaurant.
So, owners, please contact your attorney right now to discuss your legal options. Before it’s too late.
FRANCIS OSTIAN
Chicago