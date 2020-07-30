Gov. Pritzker must take on Madigan
The last 40 years in Illinois has been nothing short of calamitous, and anyone who is honest knows that the status quo cannot continue.
Forget our political differences; forget what you think about public-employee pensions or social-welfare programs. No program is safe when the state is about to fiscally flatline, and a different structure to our income tax is not going to fix the problem.
People on both sides of the aisle want a strong, healthy state. It is time for my Democratic colleagues and Gov. J.B. Pritzker to step up to leverage their power and to put an end to this. I know the governor wants to be successful. But if he wants to better Illinois, it is time for him to demand accountability from House Speaker Michael Madigan.
The governor is the only person in this state strong enough to protect the members of the Democratic caucus who are willing to buck Madigan.
Our state is waiting for the governor’s leadership. We are waiting for him to be different. We are waiting for a new Illinois under new, honest leadership.
It has been a rocky few months. Pritzker has the power to turn it all around and to profoundly change this state. I challenge him to support Democratic members who want a change.
All House Republican members are there to support him on this issue, too. I challenge Pritzker to stand strong and end the reign of Madigan.
State Rep. MIKE MARRON
Danville