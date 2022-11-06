Pritzker ploy hurt state
The Republican Party in Illinois was not served well by letting the Democratic governor run a scurrilous campaign of negative advertising in the Republican primary against GOP candidate Richard Irvin.
He was supported by virtually every organized law-enforcement organization in the state of Illinois. He was an Iraq War combat veteran, a law graduate of Northern Illinois University, a law-enforcement officer and mayor of Aurora.
As a conservative Black Republican candidate for governor of Illinois, he would have appealed to Illinois’ African American voters who are victims of the Democrats’ liberal law-enforcement policies that plague them in their communities, especially in Chicago.
J.B. Pritzker, in effect, deprived the citizens of Illinois a chance at an exciting governing experience under Irvin.
KENNETH BAUGHMAN
Monticello