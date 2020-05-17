J.B. Pritzker is threatening to deny funds to those who refuse his lockdown executive order and abuse of power.
But this is the exact same thing Democrats and Illinois politicians were belly-aching about when President Trump suggested holding back funds to those areas who declared themselves “sanctuaries” for illegal immigrants.
The shutdown is going to play havoc on taxing bodies come fall of 2020 when they start the new tax cycle with their budget hearings.
Declining sales tax revenues and properties will force elected officials to decide whether to make cuts or raise taxes.
How can people stomach politicians who voted to keep businesses shut down and then, in their next breath, say we need to raise taxes on the very people to whom we denied their economic livelihood?
Shame on any and all politicians at every level of government who rejected opening up small businesses in Illinois. I’m thankful I live near the Indiana state line.
JIM HURT
Wellington