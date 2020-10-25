Pritzker tax plan is con game
“Don’t tax you. Don’t tax me. Tax that [rich] man behind the tree.”
That’s the idea behind Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s proposed progressive income-tax amendment to the Illinois Constitution.
Illinois is deeply in debt, mostly due to legislators making self-serving budgetary decisions and voters accepting the idea that “We don’t have to pay now. Raise taxes; we can pay later.” Pension holidays, anyone?
Voters are as or more responsible for the state’s condition as those legislators keep getting re-elected.
It seems to me only fair that all state taxpayers should share the burden of paying down the state’s debts. That’s why keeping the state constitution’s flat-tax mandate is a fair way to share the burden.
Now, about that “rich guy behind the tree.”
Under the flat tax, someone making twice someone else’s taxable income pays twice as much in state income taxes.
Let’s look ahead. The governor’s proposed graduated tax rates might be better called a “serpent tax.” It breaks the taxpayers’ incomes into segments, promising that only the “head” — the highest income brackets — will see rate increases. They promise lower brackets will even see a slight decrease as the serpent pushes its head forward.
But next year, legislators won’t get enough revenue. So this tax serpent will push higher rates on lower brackets and so on, until all tax brackets are paying higher rates than they are under the flat tax.
It’s divide and conquer.
Remember the first time a serpent sold a “bill of goods”? How did that turn out?
KENT WENDLER
Champaign