Pritzker’s boasts are not justified
Gov. J.B. Pritzker makes much of his handling of the COVID-19 crisis and boasts he is way ahead of all “red” states.
The facts are that the most populous states, regardless of their widely different mandates, have experienced very similar COVID-19 outcomes.
Texas seems to be the popular whipping boy. Texas has 29.2 million people and has experienced 56,228 COVID-19 deaths, making for a death rate of 1.9 per 1,000 population.
Illinois has a population of 12.85 million and 26,401 deaths, for a death rate of 2.1 per 1,000.
Illinois’ death rate per 1,000 population is higher than Florida (2.02), California (2.1) and New York (1.9).
The incidence of death in Illinois is about one death out of every 56 cases; while in Texas, it is one death out of 62 cases. The numbers for California and New York for deaths per cases are significantly worse than Illinois (one death out of every 42 and 43 cases, respectively).
Florida is the champ, with one death for every 72 cases. So when readers see one of Pritzker’s TV spots next time, just remember, our state trails others with much larger populations, including two red states.
Did I mention we lost population last year while Texas and Florida grew by leaps and bounds?
MARK PETTY
Arcola