Pritzker mandate not the problem
It is estimated that Illinois could save $12 million a year by eliminating regional school superintendents. Kyle Thompson’s recent sharing of his letter to the governor provides evidence that the state should act promptly.
He thinks local control would make everything so much better. Local control of mask wearing, lunches and curriculum and having the governor just mind his own business is ideal, in his opinion.
He suggests that local control would resolve conflict between disagreeing parties. His letter suggests that it is the governor’s fault that people are resisting, and if it came from a local, it would be well-received.
What a bunch of hogwash. State Rep. Brad Halbrook says the same.
The problem is not a Pritzker mandate. The governor’s mandate is in line with what the CDC is recommending, and Thompson’s region has low vaccination rates.
The problem is people have been fed and believed a constant line of misinformation put out there by politicians and right-wing news sources.
Appeasing folks who resist masks and vaccinations cannot be handled at the local level. He should be working hard to offer education about benefits to masking and vaccination.
If Mr. Thompson can’t identify the true problems facing his region, why should we keep paying him? His position is a bureaucratic redundancy that Illinois cannot afford.
BARBARA CHARTER
Tuscola