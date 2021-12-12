Gov. Pritzker’s mandate pure folly
Had to laugh at the headline about some shoppers ignoring the governor’s mask order.
The News-Gazette is supposedly a news organization, so how about doing some actual informative or investigative journalism? How about finding out why Illinois still has a mandate, when 44 states do not?
Tell your readers that, despite having a mandate for well over a year, the rate of COVID-19 in the state is no better than most other places. Sweden has never had a mask mandate for its schoolchildren and has had zero deaths as a result.
Florida is the land of no mandates and currently has the lowest COVID-19 rate in the entire country. Why is that? We’ve been told over and over again by our useless governor that we have to “follow the science,” but never shown any actual science. Then when actual results from other states or countries shows that mandates do nothing, it has to be ignored because that would show everyone just how big of a fool he’s been.
People are ignoring the mask mandate because they finally see it for the folly that it is. They are going on with their lives in spite of the governor who can’t govern.
ANDREW SHANNON
Champaign