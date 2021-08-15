Pritzker’s mask plan hurting kids
Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s latest effort to mandate masks for K-12 schools fails to, as he puts it, “follow the science,” especially when it comes to requiring masks for children under 5.
Multiple studies have demonstrated that requiring masks for children is not correlated with lower community transmission. Even the CDC determined that educators, not children, are the primary drivers of school-based transmission.
Throughout the entire pandemic, the World Health Organization has not recommended masks for children under 5. The latest research has shown that children have a 99.995 percent survival rate from COVID-19 and that “long COVID” in children is not statistically relevant: Over
98 percent of symptomatic children make a full recovery within two months (The Lancet).
Our elected officials must count the serious costs of requiring masks for children. They include inhibited speech development and language acquisition, impaired social/emotional development and hindered breathing, leading to headaches and drowsiness. They affect special-needs children most severely, but all children are affected.
A personal anecdote: We were lucky to be able to send our now-4-year-old to preschool for the entirety of the 2020-21 school year. He dutifully wore a mask each day in compliance with local and state regulations.
He now needs speech therapy, and he returned from school each day with a mask soaked with saliva and filled with cracker crumbs. This is not hygienic.
If our elected officials continue to obstruct the breathing of their youngest constituents, they need to count the costs.
PAGE THIES
Champaign