Pritzker’s plan will boost safety
The News-Gazette recently panned Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s general principles supporting changes to the system of policing and the criminal-justice system in Illinois. The editorial suggests that the governor’s approach pays only “lip service” to the notion of keeping our neighborhoods safe.
The editorial offered the suggestion that the principles working depends on individuals changing “their approach to life.” I disagree. The “get tough on crime” approach of the 1970s and 1980s is bad policy that locks up people for long stretches of time without any commitment to rehabilitation or education.
These policies have disproportionately impacted African American and Latino men, destroying communities. The proposals advanced by the governor actually will promote public safety through stronger communities and additional community-based services.
This approach is working in other states where the changes to shorter sentences and less incarceration were implemented without a rise in crime.
The most objectionable criticism is the notion that some people are somehow hard-wired for crime and that we should give up on them without any attempt at rehabilitation. That is awful public policy. Data show people are capable of change. Helping to create the capacity to make that change a reality requires an investment of resources and community support.
It is time to invest in all of our neighborhoods. Pritzker deserves credit for starting the conversation.
ESTHER PATT
Urbana