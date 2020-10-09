Pritzker’s tax approach shaky
Fair? What is fair? We learn about fairness when we are little. If there are four cookies and two kids, each get two.
We share equally, and that is fair. Everyone recognizes it.
So is it fair that
someone making $10 an hour, someone making $30 an hour and someone making $300 an hour to all pay the same tax rate? Yes, that is fair.
What isn’t fair is that some of the income of that person making $300 an hour can be “hidden” from state and federal tax collectors. All income should be taxed equally, no matter the source.
According to a Chicago Sun-Times report, somehow, Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s income went from nearly $35.5 million to $5.5 million in one year.
I don’t buy that. If he can legally hide
$30 million of income, what does he care about the income-tax rate? He’s hiding millions more than he will ever pay. It’s odd; in 2017, Pritzker paid $811,816 in taxes on $34,439,798 in taxable income — that’s less than 2.4 percent.
I’m pretty sure that the income-tax rate is higher than that.
So maybe Pritzker should start paying his “fair share” before he raises taxes by way of his proposed progressive-income-tax amendment to the Illinois Constitution.
Paul Pomykala
Rantoul