‘Pro-death’ is false label
“It’s also disappointing, but not surprising, to see and hear less of the pro-life view and more about the pro-death view. The newscasters don’t seem so non-biased on this subject.”
It’s not surprising, in a recent Letter to the Editor, to hear the defense of “choice” called “pro-death.” For years, Democrats have allowed the right to claim the “pro-life” mantle ... tacitly accepting the “pro-abortion” and, now, “pro-death” labels.
It’s unfortunate that, by allowing the abortion debate to center on Roe v. Wade, Democrats have allowed the right to characterize their position as “pro-abortion” or “pro-death.”
And, it’s ludicrous.
Arguably, Democratic proposals to extend health care, including contraception, to millions of Americans have done more to advance the “pro-life” hope of ending abortion in America than conservative efforts to overturn Roe v. Wade. Is there any evidence to suggest that overturning Roe v. Wade will end abortion?
Can we speculate, based on the success of prohibition, the war on drugs and the pre-Roe history of abortion in the United States, or the current rates of abortion in a country with restrictive policies, like Brazil?
Anti-abortion is not “pro-life.” If Republicans want to end abortion, they can’t simply do it with the stroke of a pen and “pro-life” tropes. Would they be willing to discuss the “pro-life” impact of universal health care, paid family leave, equal pay for equal work, paternal responsibility, and child care support within an Office of Sexual and Reproductive Health and Well-Being?
Let’s find out.
CHRIS PAWLICKI
Urbana