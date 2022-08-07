Pro-life position is fantasy
It’s interesting how people can’t even agree on abortion exceptions or restrictions. The typical pro-lifer says adoption is an option, but wants someone else to do the adopting, which couldn’t be weaker.
Ten percent of Americans are opposed to abortion in all cases, but 2 percent of Americans adopt. See a flaw here?
To me, that settles it. No restrictions. There’s always a reason for abortion. If it’s not good enough for you, it doesn’t have to be; it’s not your decision. Abortion is a critical, crucial, life-changing, gutwrenching decision.
That decision being made by someone whose only care is the baby gets born, but then has no concerns or responsibilities for the child afterwards, is unacceptable. Adoption is not a simple answer and also requires consent. A child would never be allowed to be adopted into a home deemed insufficient or unsafe.
Some people don’t believe in adoption, and if they end up having the baby, they may not want to give it up for adoption. A woman must consent to intercourse or it’s a crime. Why should it be any different for pregnancy, childbirth and motherhood? That’s the only way it should be, anyway.
Pro-life is more like pro-fantasy, a modern-day hippie movement trying to change the world with baby pictures. They want to eliminate suffering and not sufferers. Apparently, they have a magic wand they can wave and say “Poverty go away.” Why haven’t they done it yet?
A woman’s consent matters. Your opinion doesn’t.
ERIK LARSON
Rantoul