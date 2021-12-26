Probe continues on Jan. 6 attack
On Jan. 6, our country was attacked by a screaming mob of thugs who broke in and ransacked our nation’s Capitol. That hadn’t happened since the War of 1812 with the British. That is fact, and facts don’t change.
It wasn’t foreign adversaries. Why? They believed the big lie that Donald Trump won the election. Trump continues to spread this lie and the Republican Party is backing it, even though it’s not true. Biden won by over 7 million votes. All the state audits prove the Biden victory.
Trump’s attorneys took the case to over 60 courts that all rejected the case. Why? No evidence! The Supreme Court refused to even consider it.
One female insurrectionist was killed by the police when she tried to break into the chamber where Vice President Pence and the Senators and Representatives were. The insurrectionists were shouting “Hang Mike Pence,” an extreme effort to pressure Pence to overturn the Biden victory which would destroy democracy.
Two Republicans — Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney — are on the bipartisan congressional committee to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection. As Republicans, they want to save democracy and the Republican Party from conspiracy theorists like Gosar, Greene and Boebert.
The congressional investigation committee has been issuing subpoenas. They’ve brought contempt charges against Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows. The investigation is becoming very interesting. Area Republican Congressmen Rodney Davis and Mary Miller voted against this investigation committee.
VERN ZEHR
Fisher