Process is
not yet complete
He’s not the president-elect, yet.
For all of the noise about former Vice President Joe Biden being president-elect, he isn’t.
The Associated
Press doesn’t choose the president. It doesn’t even count the votes, or get to declare who wins each state.
Here are a few important things to remember: Illinois doesn’t stop accepting mail-in votes until Nov. 17; one other state has this same deadline. Two other states have later deadlines.
Once all the votes have been received and counted, they have to certified. That takes place in December for many states. So until that happens, the members of the Electoral College aren’t even official. Then on Dec. 14, they vote. So until that date, Biden is only the presumptive president-elect.
By the way, President Donald Trump conceding has no importance. Biden could concede, but if the Electoral College voted for him, he would still win.
One last thing: The national popular vote is something made up by the media. It has no meaning, and is of no importance. Each state and D.C. votes in separate elections.
PAUL POMYKALA
Rantoul