Professor made good, bad points
In his Sept. 6 guest commentary, Professor Richard Mohr is spot-on to call the University of Illinois SHIELD plan modelers “naive,” especially Associate Dean Martin Burke.
But to call all students “evil” because a few are criminals is not logical and is absurd, especially coming from a philosophy professor emeritus. His note on language is not logical, nor is it historically correct.
An example of his tainted logic is that most white-collar criminals have college degrees, but it does not follow that most who have college degrees are white-collar criminals.
Furthermore, soldiers by themselves do not win wars. Any military historian worth his/her salt will tell you that. Practically every citizen of the United States contributed to the war effort during World War II, and I need not elaborate on the “Greatest Generation” demographic.
They all won the war. I’m glad Mohr is retired and doesn’t need to face his “evil” students every day, for their sake.
HAROLD WILLIAMSON
Wheeling