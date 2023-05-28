Profit really not problem with guns
Mike Woods complains that the manufacture and sale of guns is profitable and criticizes politicians for not enacting laws to prevent profiting from products that can cause death.
Sadly, 48,000-plus deaths in 2021 did involve guns: 54 percent were suicides, another 13 percent were gang related. Just 705 resulted from so-called mass shootings. More laws can never reduce these deaths, because nearly all result from crime (law-breaking) or mental illness.
Almost 43,000 people died in auto accidents in 2021. The manufacture and sale of automobiles is profitable. By Woods’ reasoning, Congress should curtail the sale of cars, or so encumber the business that it becomes unprofitable.
Maybe if gun and auto firms were losing money, as some companies do, related deaths would be acceptable. Should gun sales cease, the 393 million extant in America would still be available — for legitimate or illegal use.
Woods has ever been a good citizen. However, either he does not understand our capitalist economy, or he wishes for socialism or worse. Manufacturers respond to consumer demand. People want cars, and they want guns.
All products and services we enjoy are provided by profitable companies, or they would go away. It’s called free enterprise, and we live in a nation founded upon freedom.
PETER T. TOMARAS
Champaign