Tax will affect more than rich
Let’s look at some tax plans from years past.
In 1909, Congress passed the federal income tax. Only the rich would pay. And once the debt was paid off, the tax would end. How’d that work out?
In 1957, Congress decided the active military should pay an income tax. It didn’t stop with just the officers because the enlisted was where the money was, even though our wages were already at the poverty level.
Next was taxing Social Security recipients. Congress decided that $25,000 for singles and $40,000 for couples was an OK starting point. At those levels, 50 percent of Social Security payouts would be added to your income tax for federal taxes, but at a somewhat higher income bracket. Eighty-five percent becomes taxable. One never hears about the billions of dollars the IRS takes back!
Now, Mr. P’s plan is only going to sock it to the rich. That figure is $250,000 and up. He also wants to turn the legislators loose to change the tax rate at their whim. You can bet it won’t be too long before that $250,000 figure will drop like a rock being dropped from a bridge. That 4.95 percent rate will increase before you can say “4.95 percent.” “Retirees,” look out for a big jolt in your income!
EARL CLEMEN
Gifford