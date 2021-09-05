Promote safety
by helping cops
I am an 86-year-old grandmother (White or Black does not matter) who is afraid to answer her front door for fear of being shot for no reason.
If our communities don’t help our police, EMTs, firefighters, etc., by passing on information that may help to capture these bad people, then the violence will continue.
Columnist Jay Simpson wrote that his culture doesn’t “snitch.”
Wow.
I prefer to call it “helping” — not “snitching” — to stop the violence and these criminals.
All people, including me, want to live and be safe and happy.
Just a thought.
SHIRLEY HOWE
Champaign