There was a time when the standard of proof was simple: Would it stand up in a court of law?
With the continuing assertion that the 2020 election was somehow stolen, that standard of proof has been conveniently discarded. Having lost again and again in numerous courts around the country, those who claim the election was stolen now seem to use a new standard: Will it stand up on Fox News, and if that won’t work, the next claim is there must be a conspiracy involved.
Evidence worthy of a court of law? Forget it.
A second concern is their certainty that if election fraud did occur, which it didn’t to any significant extent, then it was carried out by the Democrats. Interestingly, the few cases that have been discovered, tended to show voters cheating in order to vote for Trump. Even Mark Meadows, Trump’s chief of staff, has been exposed for having committed voter fraud.
Additionally, after spending significant amounts of taxpayer dollars, virtually every recount has shown the errors that did occur were almost always in Trump’s favor, not Biden’s. Now it appears that Donald Trump Jr. was preparing to hijack the election even before the outcome had been declared. Who knows, maybe Biden’s victory was even bigger than we thought.
Was there significant voter fraud? Not that would stand up in a court of law, but let’s not assume that the Republicans would not have been above trying it. The evidence seems to show otherwise.
SCOTT DAVIS
Champaign