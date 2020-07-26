Proposed job shifts unwise
My husband works for University of Illinois Facilities and Services as a building-service worker.
His department learned this past week that the UI wants to dismantle shifts and move employees to a 1-to-9:30 p.m. shift and will require them to not be assigned to a single building but instead multiple buildings.
The UI will be putting their employees’ health and safety at risk. Many building-service workers will be moving from a shift where there is minimal contact with occupants to a shift where they will be in contact with occupants the entire time.
Over the weekend, options were brought to union members. The UI is using the COVID-19 pandemic as the reason for this move.
However, three years ago, during contract negotiations, the UI proposed this move, and the union nixed it right off the bat.
Building-service workers are frustrated because there are other ways to keep the campus safe without creating upheaval in people’s lives. They are putting their employees’ and their families’ health and well-being at risk. For what?
EMILY KIZER
Rantoul