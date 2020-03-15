Are you kidding me?
A “new” mascot for the University of Illinois?
When did it ever have a mascot? The symbol of Chief Illiniwek is still alive and well with all the Illini faithful.
The only reason the Chief was ousted is because of money.
Just 150 miles north of where I presently live, Chief Osceola — and his horse, Scout — still ride onto the gridiron and plant a spear.
This is allowed by the NCAA since the Seminole tribe is alive and backs Florida State.
Stay with the Block I, and do not disrespect our beloved Chief with any so-called mascot.
GLENN LONG
Summerfield, Fla.