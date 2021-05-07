Proposed purge would be wrong
In his March 30 Letter to the Editor, Eric McDuffie objects to The News-Gazette publishing photographs in which Chief Illiniwek images were visible. His letter concludes, “I also call on university administrators to reprimand and disown racist fans for wearing Native imagery and to retire ‘Fighting Illini,’ ‘Three in One’ and all Native imagery.”
Think of it. Retire all Native imagery, every last vestige. He could just as well have written “purge Native presence from the university community,” or “erase all evidence Native Americans inhabited this land and still do.” How does this position advance the understanding and well being of Native Americans? How does obliterating Native imagery educate and foster respect of Native Americans? Whether intentional or not, McDuffie’s comments are racist, actually promoting cultural genocide.
I offer the example of how New Zealanders embrace Native (Maori) imagery throughout their society. It’s ubiquitous. Maori symbols and art are found in cultural heritage sites, art, décor, architecture, public spaces, memorials, dance, apparel, sports ... everywhere. Maori vocabulary is being assimilated into Kiwi English. Maori language and culture are taught in New Zealand schools. Maori developed their own emoji, available for anyone to download. The contrast between their acceptance of Native culture and ours is striking, and not in a good way.
Rather than eradicate all evidence of Native Americans’ presence, the UI should aggressively promote Native imagery and culture. Instead of merely preaching inclusiveness, the UI must practice it. Share culture instead of suppressing it.
TOM NAPIER
Champaign