ProPublica piece was propaganda
After reading John Minor’s recent Letter to the Editor, I read the actual drivel at ProPublica to see the anti-firearms-biased propaganda firsthand.
A minute splinter fact was buried deep in the article: “the old self-imposed responsibility; those old norms of behavior have been just completely trashed. So we can, as a society, demand reinstatement of those norms.” The author was referring to gun-industry advertising.
True responsibility of any and all violence, whether with a knife, a baseball bat, an automobile or a firearm, is the sole responsibility of the person or people performing the violent act(s) — not inanimate objects used; not advertisements of a legal product; not the NRA, which long established promoting legal, responsible firearm ownership, safety and marksmanship.
The propaganda mill from anti-firearms leftists demonize firearms and firearm ownership to promote their Marxist agenda. As such, they need crimes committed with firearms, especially mass shootings/killings, to sensationalize and promote anti-firearm sentiment to those who are indifferent, uninformed or neutral about the constitutional right to bear arms.
Therefore, leftist Democrats do not prosecute criminal activity and actually promote crime by their actions and policies. That, in turn, ensures more people will legally buy firearms for self-protection because of depletion of law-enforcement personnel and unabated criminal activity.
It is time to discourage criminal activity by enforcing and prosecuting laws to the fullest extent, bringing back the death penalty for mass killings and those who mastermind, carry out and survive their murderous sprees. Make crime illegal again.
DAVID MARTIN
Urbana