Protection is
the top priority
The debate on COVID-19 mandates centers on the question: Is it reasonable for the government to inconvenience 99 percent of the population to protect the other 1 percent from a deadly disease?
The answer should come from Congress but will come from a conservative Supreme Court, and is likely to be no, based on a dislike of government regulations.
A basic function of government is to protect the weak. That is the heart of civilization. Otherwise, we have reverted to cavemen (and women).
LESLIE G. SMITH
Champaign