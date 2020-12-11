Proud of getting voters to polls
I am a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, foster mom, mentor, hairstylist, commissioner, political independent contractor and a precinct committeeman. I also am a college graduate, a community activist, a substitute teacher and an AmeriCorps volunteer.
I was determined to make a difference in the 2020 election by registering and transporting as many citizens as I could to the polls and the ballot dropboxes in a safe manner.
I started driving people to the polls on Sept. 24, and I took people to the polls every day they were open all the way to Nov. 3.
I took hundreds of people to the polls while following coronavirus safety measures.
It was very challenging, but I was determined to make sure everyone’s voice was heard. Some of the concerns voters spoke about were not knowing about some of the issues and the candidates on the ballot. Also, it was hard for some of them to understand the referendum questions.
Some voters did not even know how to vote and were uncomfortable telling me that they did not know how to vote. I put in over 500 voluntary hours of community service and drove 1,000 miles.
As a consequence of my effort, I am proud to state that many citizens got the opportunity to vote and have their voices heard in a safe manner in Jesus’ name.
LINDA TURNBULL
Urbana