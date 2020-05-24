American workers have been hard hit by the global coronavirus pandemic. This pandemic and the federal government’s slow response have led to 20 percent unemployment and millions without health insurance. With no job and no health care, many will be forced to join the 47 million Americans already living below federal poverty lines.
We need to provide a living wage and federally guaranteed health care for Americans in need.
Real help for American workers will require some major changes in government policies. In addition to government-supported health care, we need a new federally guaranteed minimum wage of $15 per hour for every household in America. Based on a 40-hour work week, this would provide a $28,000 annual income. The current poverty level for a single person is $12,490. A federally supported income would move millions out of poverty and off the welfare rolls.
To enable these changes, we need to expand the payroll tax to incomes over $400,000. This will strengthen the Social Security program for more than 60 million Americans and push corporations to pay their fair share. In addition, the Trump tax cuts should be eliminated and the $1.5 trillion these cuts gave to wealthy taxpayers should be shifted to funding national health care and a guaranteed national income. Savings in welfare spending will also help to make this possible.
America is a wealthy nation. Let’s redistribute some of this wealth downward instead of upward to those in need. This will benefit America because it will reduce or eliminate poverty, improve health care, reduce welfare costs and stabilize the national income.
MIKE WOODS
Champaign