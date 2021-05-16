C-UPHD’s Pryde not due any praise
A recent contributor to Tom’s Mailbag suggested local public health administrator Julie Pryde is due some kind of award.
How incredibly outrageous. Along with her minions at the (so called) health department, she has contributed to the destruction of countless area businesses, the loss of employment for hundreds or thousands of people, and ruining the school experience of all of the county’s children.
All of this because of a tiny virus with a survival rate of more than 99 percent.
Some might say she kept us from having far more cases of the virus. That is bogus. One need only to look at neighboring counties and states that didn’t shut down businesses or have mask mandates, with a COVID-19 rate no worse than here and even in some cases better than here.
What is really sickening is the couldn’t-care-less attitude of people such as her. It doesn’t matter to them that their mandated actions have societal results far worse than the virus. It doesn’t matter that residents simply go to these neighboring counties and states to have a meal in a normal environment, robbing local businesses of profits and the governments of tax dollars.
If there is any award due, it would be for dictator of the year. Of course, she would have to share it with our esteemed governor.
ANDREW SHANNON
Champaign