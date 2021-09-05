Tests leave much to be desired
Ever since starting my junior year of high school a few days ago, I’ve begun thinking more about the impending presence of college, and with that comes everybody’s favorite — standardized tests.
Every kid around the ages of 16-18 in the U.S. dreads the thought of the PSAT, SAT and ACT, designed to assess the academic achievement of students.
But how is it that an individual’s intelligence can be summed up throughout the course of a three-hour-long series of questions? Many people, like me, don’t possess the skill of test-taking, which immediately puts us as a disadvantage. Although we may in fact (and in most cases do) possess the knowledge evaluated in these tests, the format prevents us from performing to the best of our ability.
Another factor that plays a major role in one’s test score is socioeconomic status. Those with the financial stability to hire tutors or provide extra assistance for their children are afforded a greater chance at obtaining a higher test score, leaving less-fortunate students on an unfair playing field.
Now this isn’t to say standardized tests aren’t at all beneficial, but in a world where people aren’t “standard” and each flourish in different ways, why are we relying on these tests to present a seemingly accurate portrayal of an individual’s capability?
Now, as colleges are distancing themselves from the norm of requiring standardized tests, students can spend less time stressing out and more time focusing on their mental and physical well-being.
MARIAM VAID
Champaign