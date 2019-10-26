I just want to thank a group of public servants who are often maligned and unappreciated and don’t get the credit they deserve: public defenders.
These talented and dedicated individuals frequently give up more lucrative career opportunities in order to help people who face the uncertainties and complexities of the legal system.
In spite of what one of the candidates running for circuit judge recently posted, they don’t have the luxury nor the interest in turning down indigent clients because “they don’t have the time or desire to represent these clients.” The reality is they take all who come their way and represent each individual regardless of the circumstances.
Across the country, public defenders are facing budget cuts and an increase in their caseloads. It seems that the most vulnerable, poor people accused of a crime don’t receive much sympathy, nor do they have the political clout to protect their interests at the Statehouse.
We have all seen that the legal system, while good, is far from perfect, and the poor often face the brunt of those imperfections.
So again, thanks to these dedicated attorneys who spend countless hours defending not only the interests of the indigent, but by protecting their rights, protect the rights and interests of all of us.
SCOTT DAVIS
Champaign