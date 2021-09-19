In Danville, public must assert control
Two members of the Danville school board recently resigned.
Bill Dobbles and Lon Henderson have served the Danville education system in several ways beyond their tenure on the board. Their service is distinguished, and both voices shall be missed.
The superintendent will now appoint two more “yes” votes to the board, essentially becoming a dictator over the education system. She is already grossly overpaid and ineffectual as a leader.
Our school system is rated as failing by the state. I’m sure it wasn’t highly rated prior to her hire, but it’s gotten worse under her. The only thing we’re rated a four on is our financial state. In fact, the argument could be made that financially, we’re much better off being a failing school district because huge amounts of money are pumped in to the system from other sources, state and federal, thereby reducing the tax burden on a shrinking tax base.
I don’t want a failing school district. This is America, and people can make as much money as they want. But most of us have people who rate us, thereby determining how much we earn based on our job performance.
The voters are the bosses of the school board and the superintendent. I don’t want a dictatorship in our school system, and that is what we have. We lost the last two voices of reason who could have curtailed and monitored the superintendent’s actions. Voters, we have to gain control back for our children’s benefit.
HARSHA GURUJAL
Danville