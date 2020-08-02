Public schools still working hard
This morning at the farmers’ market, a woman was ranting that she wanted a refund on her property taxes if school buildings are not reopened fully for student attendance.
As an Urbana school district employee, I wish to educate her and others who believe their tax dollars are not being spent appropriately during this pandemic.
First, the buildings have been open since the beginning of the shutdown. Teachers enter to retrieve learning materials so they can teach lessons online. Principals are in the building and conducting staff meetings online. Janitors and cleaning agencies have been and are in the building every work day painting/repairing/disinfecting to render our buildings as safe as possible.
Second, school districts are not “saving money” as you believe. All teachers and staff were paid throughout the shutdown, as they were performing their duties. Teachers had to conduct their classes online from home while taking care of their own small children and making sure they also had computer access for online learning. Our schools also experienced new expenses, including providing internet access to all students, and in preparation for school attendance, personal protective equipment for all staff and students.
Tax dollars do not just pay for buildings. They pay for hard-working, dedicated professionals who have always worked far longer hours than the actual student attendance day. As to this woman’s complaint that her children are grown and she still pays taxes, yes, so do many others. We do this because an educated populace benefits us all.
NANCY YEAGLE
Champaign