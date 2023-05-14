Public servants do great work
May 7-13 is Public Service Recognition Week, a time to acknowledge to good work of current employees who provide services needed to improve our daily lives and to retirees who dedicated their careers to helping others.
Remember also those who volunteer and do community-service work for nonprofits, which we solely need for a better quality of life.
This is a time to appreciate the public servants at all levels of government, the nonprofit community, first responders, nurses, teachers, members of the military and so many more. Tell them thanks.
The local chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association believes that as Americans, we are fortunate to live in a society that ensures our government, at all levels, provides the services we need to improve and manage our daily lives and this week is a time for celebrating civil servants and the valuable contributions they make each day.
JERRY TOWNSEND
Urbana