Pull plug on pandemic panic
For two years, we’ve had mandate after mandate, restricting what people can and cannot do, which businesses can operate, and who is allowed to work, get an education, access health care or even see their own family members.
Far too many have ignored the consequences of this seemingly never-ending inconsistency, incompetency, hypocrisy and outright lunacy.
Both children and adults are suffering enormously. People who elected not to get vaccinated are being treated like pariahs by those who chose vaccination. Now we have outright discrimination against the unvaccinated, with businesses, museums and entertainment venues refusing to even allow someone to enter without proof of vaccination, identification and a mask. Simultaneously, people are actively working against requiring identification for voting.
Never mind that millions of the unvaccinated have naturally acquired immunity, shown by research to be robust and long-lasting. Never mind that naturally acquired immunity is scientifically and medically accepted as lifelong for numerous other viruses such as measles, mumps and rubella. Never mind that the vaccinated are clearly getting and spreading COVID-19.
Now, unvaccinated kids must quarantine from school if exposed to another child who tested positive, while vaccinated kids can stay at school without any impact. Any of them could get and spread this virus. Of course, the vast majority of kids have never been at risk to begin with, but are still forced to wear masks, indoctrinated in fear and prevented from learning and are developing serious mental-health problems.
Wise people learn from and admit mistakes. It is way past time to speak up.
RENEE MULLEN
Champaign