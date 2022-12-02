Punish owners of firearms
I was quite concerned recently to read in the paper that two different teens were in juvenile detention because they were caught with guns. Both youths obtained these guns from their homes. They had reportedly armed themselves for “protection.”
The idea that having a gun makes one safer is not true, and we need to be clear about that. Kids need to understand that if they are carrying a weapon, they are not going to be viewed as a responsible protector, but an immediate threat.
This is especially true if they are people of color. Whether by a police officer or another armed person, simply having that weapon will dramatically increase the likelihood they will be shot.
And, when are we going to hold the adults responsible for securing their weapons? An adult who has a gun in his home is responsible for making sure children in the home do not have access to that firearm. I don’t understand why people are not mandated to have trigger locks at a minimum.
I hope that all guns were removed from these homes and FOID cards suspended for the owners of the guns. We have to stop glorifying guns and make it clear that having a gun in your home is dangerous and that the person who does so is responsible for assuring that weapon cannot be used by anyone else. It is the owners of these weapons who should be held responsible.
WENDY GRAVES
St. Joseph