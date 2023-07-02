Pursuing Trump right way to go
Recently, conservative Columnist Byron York implied that former President Donald Trump keeping top-secret classified documents was not a big deal because he likes to keep mementos.
Letter writer Lynn McClinden called the indictment a travesty.
Let’s look at the facts. Trump took classified documents that did not belong to him. He hid them and lied to the National Archives and Department of Justice that he had them. Some of the documents were top secret regarding weapons capabilities of the U.S. and foreign countries, nuclear secrets, how the U.S. would respond to a foreign attack, and possible weaknesses of our military under attack.
Trump shared some of this classified information with guests who did not have security clearance and arrogantly bragged about it to his guests. As Trump’s former Attorney General Bill Barr said, “He is a narcissist and a child, and there is no excuse for what he did.”
These are serious charges that involve national defense. His hiding the documents and lying that he had them has led to an indictment on charges of obstruction of justice.
MAGA Republicans say these charges should be dismissed because Trump is a presidential candidate. That argument does not stand up. He was under investigation before he decided to run.
The charge that the Department of Justice is weaponized against Trump is wrong. As serious as these charges are, if we are to maintain our democracy, then we must maintain our belief that no person is above the law, even an ex-president.
VERN ZEHR
Fisher